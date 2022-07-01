CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Medal of Honor recipient from West Virginia who died this week has been chosen as the first inductee into the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98, died Wednesday, and Justice said Thursday he had nominated Williams for the Hall of Fame. The West Virginia Veterans Council met Thursday and unanimously voted to induct Williams, Justice’s office said in a news release.

Williams was America’s last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

The Hall of Fame, established this year by the legislature, honors veterans from West Virginia who went above and beyond the call of duty on the battlefield and who continued to distinguish themselves in service after returning to the state, the release said.

Williams will lie in state at the state Capitol on Saturday with a state memorial service held there on Sunday. Justice ordered U.S. and state flags flown at half-staff on state facilities through Monday in memory of Williams, a native of Quiet Dell.