<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_73878" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-73878" style="width: 2560px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><a href="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-scaled.jpg"><img class="size-full wp-image-73878" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="2560" height="1920" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-scaled.jpg 2560w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-800x600.jpg 800w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-1600x1200.jpg 1600w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Photo-No.-1-McHarg-construction-Graham-1-1-1140x855.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px"><\/a><figcaption id="caption-attachment-73878" class="wp-caption-text">Radford Superintendent Robert Graham looks over the progress of the McHarg Elementary School<br>renovation project Thursday. Photos by Heather Bell.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><strong>By Heather Bell<\/strong><br>\nRADFORD \u2013 The new and improved footprint of McHarg Elementary School is coming together nicely<br>\nthese days, but supply chain delays have pushed the completion date forward by several months.<br>\nOn a tour of the site Thursday, Radford City Public Schools Superintendent Robert Graham said the<br>\nproject is moving along well now, but the cost of building materials and months-long delays to get steel<br>\nand other supplies has made it daunting to say the least.<br>\n\u201cSteel was ordered for the gymnasium in December, and it came in in July,\u201d he said. \u201cAnd the costs are<br>\nso much higher when you can even get what you\u2019ve ordered. We have these change orders coming in and<br>\nit\u2019s stressful, but it\u2019s nobody\u2019s fault. Avis [Construction, Inc.] has done a super job working with us.\u201d<br>\nSchool officials have worked with contractors to cut $1.2 million from the specs of the original project to<br>\nstay on budget due to the higher costs of building products. Manual shades will replace powered shades in<br>\nthe gymnasium, for example. Additional funds from coronavirus relief funds were also used to<br>\nsupplement the budget.<br>\nGraham said the original completion date was slated for this October, but has steadily moved forward to<br>\nthe current estimate of March 31, 2022. That means McHarg and Belle Heth Elementary schools will<br>\nremain a combined campus for the entire 2021-22 school year.<br>\nThe new school includes 18 grade-level classrooms and will accommodate grades Pre-k through second.<br>\nA new gymnasium, an impressive library and STEM learning area, a lot of glassed areas for natural<br>\nlighting, and inviting courtyard areas are just some of the features that stand out. Security features are<br>\nstate-of-the-art, and the HVAC system offers high level filtration and individual classroom temperature<br>\ncontrol.<br>\n\u201cI\u2019m so excited to see this finally happening,\u201d said Graham, reminiscing about the nearly two-decade<br>\nprocess in bringing the project to fruition. \u201cThis building will truly allow us to give 21st century<br>\ninstruction in a 21st century learning environment.\u201d<br>\nConstruction began on the original portion of McHarg School in 1956 and was completed in 1957 at a<br>\ncost of $443,428. The school originally served first through seventh grades with an enrollment of 360<br>\nstudents.<\/p><\/div>