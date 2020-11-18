These architectural renderings show how the new McHarg Elementary School will look once renovations are completed.

Heather Bell

RADFORD – The McHarg Groundbreaking Ceremony set for today was to be a more public affair, with the marching band offering spirited tunes and the McHarg staff on-hand to celebrate the momentous occasion.

However, in order to comply with the amended order the Governor issued on Friday, which limits gatherings to 25 or fewer people), the ceremony will go on but without a few of the bells and whistles. “Unfortunately, we will not be allowed to have our McHarg staff be at the ceremony and can no longer have the RHS drumline and special music scheduled to open the ceremony,” said Superintendent Robert Graham, who said there will be an attempt to live stream the event today.

McHarg School has a long history in Radford, even before it was built in its current location.

According to a history of the school found at www.rcps.org, along with a wealth of information about the construction project, the City of Radford built two schools costing a total of $14,000 in 1908.

“One of these was McHarg Elementary School which was originally built on Second Street and named for Henry McHarg, who was owner of the Pipe Factory and made donations to the school,”according to the history.

In 1956, construction was begun on the present McHarg School and was completed in 1957 at a cost of $443,428. The school housed first through seventh grades with an enrollment of 360 pupils. Kindergarten did not exist at that time.

Highlights in the history of McHarg School since 1957 include:

In 1970 the current preschool area was added

In 1987 the area that houses the first grade was added1994 Art/Music room added

In 1996 two new first grade classrooms added (currently pre-school); one older classroom converted to computer lab

In 2009 the new Belle Heth School is open and third grade moves there.

In 2017 the computer lab was converted into a STEM Studio called the Tinker Tank