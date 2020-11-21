Heather Bell

RADFORD – The McHarg Elementary School renovation and expansion project officially broke ground Wednesday after decades of discussion on the school’s future.

City and school officials gathered at the site on the chilly morning and remarked on the long journey to the project’s fruition.

“In 2010, over in the art room, the large room was packed with folks for a community meeting who were split about building a new school or renovate McHarg,” said Radford City Schools Superintendent Robert Graham. “In fact,the only consensus that night was to keep the sleigh riding hill.”

Graham noted the sleigh riding hill will be intact; however,it will be closed this winter due to the construction.

“We are so excited to finally see this project come to fruition and I am so grateful to stand before you today.”

Radford City School Board Chair Lee Slusher also addressed the small crowd, which ws restricted to 25 attendees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has always been about the kids,” said Slusher. “Even when we pushed, and sometimes we tangled a little bit…it happened and it happened for the kids. I am excited about our children getting what they deserve.”

Mayor David Horton said the investment in the school is an investment in Radford overall.

“This is an exciting day for Radford,”said Horton, “and I thank the citizens of Radford who will help pay for this investment in our city’s future. This is a crucial investment in our city. Education is central to our success. We see a bright future.”

McHarg School has a long history in Radford, even before it was built in its current location.

According to a history of the school found at www.rcps.org, along with a wealth of information about the construction project, the City of Radford built two schools costing a total of $14,000 in 1908.

“One of these was McHarg Elementary School which was originally built on Second Street and named for Henry McHarg, who was owner of the Pipe Factory and made donations to the school,”according to the history.

In 1956, construction was begun on the present McHarg School and was completed in 1957 at a cost of $443,428. The school housed first through seventh grades with an enrollment of 360 pupils. Kindergarten did not exist at that time.

Highlights in the history of McHarg School since 1957 include:

In 1970 the current preschool area was added

In 1987 the area that houses the first grade was added1994 Art/Music room added

In 1996 two new first grade classrooms added (currently pre-school); one older classroom converted to computer lab

In 2009 the new Belle Heth School is open and third grade moves there.

In 2017 the computer lab was converted into a STEM Studio called the Tinker Tank.