By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH — McDowell County officials are worried about the future of the Workforce West Virginia office in Welch.

The Welch office was damaged by the Feb. 15 flood, and subsequently relocated to a temporary site across the road from the Stevens Correctional Center, also in Welch. Earlier this month, the McDowell County Commission passed a resolution opposing the possible closure of the local Workforce West Virginia office.

A recent state report suggesting that only 200 people were served by the Welch office last year is incorrect, according to County Commission President Michael Brooks.

“We can’t afford to lose anything else,” Brooks said.

