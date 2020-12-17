<div><figure id="attachment_42555" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-42555" style="width: 1026px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-42555" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-kids-Veterans-cards-Dec-2020-2.jpg" alt="" width="1026" height="865" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-kids-Veterans-cards-Dec-2020-2.jpg 1026w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-kids-Veterans-cards-Dec-2020-2-300x253.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-kids-Veterans-cards-Dec-2020-2-1024x863.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-kids-Veterans-cards-Dec-2020-2-768x647.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-kids-Veterans-cards-Dec-2020-2-600x506.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-kids-Veterans-cards-Dec-2020-2-750x632.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 1026px) 100vw, 1026px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-42555" class="wp-caption-text">McCleary Elementary pupils, Keaton, Gunner and Zoie were three of the students who made special handmade cards for local Veterans and tucked them inside colorful Christmas cards.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Pam Dudding Contributing writer<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_42556" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-42556" style="width: 359px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-42556" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-cards-Christmas-Veteran-John-Hall-Dec-2020-2.jpg" alt="" width="359" height="476" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-cards-Christmas-Veteran-John-Hall-Dec-2020-2.jpg 977w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-cards-Christmas-Veteran-John-Hall-Dec-2020-2-227x300.jpg 227w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-cards-Christmas-Veteran-John-Hall-Dec-2020-2-773x1024.jpg 773w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-cards-Christmas-Veteran-John-Hall-Dec-2020-2-768x1017.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-cards-Christmas-Veteran-John-Hall-Dec-2020-2-600x795.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/McCleary-cards-Christmas-Veteran-John-Hall-Dec-2020-2-750x993.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 359px) 100vw, 359px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-42556" class="wp-caption-text">John Hall, a Craig County Veteran, received one of the cards and posted about it on Facebook. \u201cThank you to the students of McCleary Elementary School for such a warm and kind card. To the student that took the time out of their day to draw this for me means a lot. To the teachers and staff that work so hard at the school, I thank you,\u201d he said. \u201cThis is why I love our community so much. It\u2019s the little things that make it amazing to be here, back at home. God bless and Merry Christmas.\u201d<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>As Christmas time enters the atmosphere of people\u2019s homes, it also enters the hearts of many during this special season.<\/p>\n<p>McCleary Elementary teacher Karen Jones assisted her third and fifth-grade students in making cards for Veterans throughout Craig County.<\/p>\n<p>The students created homemade cards, writing many thanks to Veterans.<\/p>\n<p>To make it even more special, they put their handmade card inside of a Christmas card.<\/p>\n<p>Wrote one child, \u201cIf y\u2019all hadn\u2019t been there during the revolutionary war, we wouldn\u2019t be here today.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Other students sent their appreciation with many thanks regarding the service of vets, noting that they are happy \u201cthey made it through the many wars.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAt first, I wasn\u2019t going to do the cards because everything is so crazy with COVID-19, but I couldn\u2019t let a year go by without letting our Veterans know how much we appreciate them,\u201d Jones said. \u201cThey gave so much for us, it\u2019s the least we can do to recognize them once a year.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>At first, Jones was just going to make enough to hand out at the VFW.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThen I realized it probably wouldn\u2019t take many more to send to every Veteran in the county,\u201d said Jones who obtained a list of many of the Craig County Veterans.<\/p>\n<p>Ken Looney, a Navy Veteran of the local #4491 Craig Valley VFW Post, took some to hand out at their monthly meeting.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt then evolved into the idea of sending our thank-you cards inside of a Christmas card,\u201d Jones said. \u201cOur kids are so grateful to the Veterans and very excited to express thanks to them in this way.\u201d<\/p><\/div>