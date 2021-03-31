By Allen Hamrick

The baseball field at Maysel Park is getting a makeover. Volunteers and players alike have labored on the field to bring it up to high standards again. It is a great effort by the players who are giving up their free time to cut grass and prepare the field, getting the new infield dirt raked out and ready for ground balls and base running. The team looks like they will have a well prepared team this year under the direction of new head coach Shawn Krajeski. For anyone who would like to help, there is always something to do and help would be appreciated. This season will be fast paced beginning April 13 with an away game against Webster County. The Panthers’ first home game won’t be until April 23 against Sissonville. So, get ready to break out the lawn chairs, sunglasses and concession stand goodies; spring time baseball is about to begin.