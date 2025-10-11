By Amber Phipps, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

VIENNA — West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Dr. Matt Herridge spoke at the Wood County Development Authority and Parkersburg-Wood County Area Development Corporation joint annual meeting on Wednesday.

The dining hall in the Parkersburg Country Club was packed with guests from various economic positions to hear about the organization’s annual report and Herridge’s economic outlook.

A lifelong resident of the state, Herridge stepped down as state Republican Chair in July after serving for 18 months in the position. Gov. Patrick Morrisey appointed Herridge as the state’s Secretary of Commerce in January 2025.

“The main goal I want you guys to take away from tonight is that our job in commerce is to assist you,” said Herridge. “I want to thank each one of you for your efforts and what you’re doing for the state or the county.”

Herridge has been a business owner for the last 20 years and had a portfolio that included multiple Burger King and Qdoba franchises.

