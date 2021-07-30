<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Mary-Frances-Zink-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Mary-Frances-Zink-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Mary-Frances-Zink-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Mary-Frances-Zink-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Mary-Frances-Zink-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><p><b><a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Mary-Frances-Zink.jpg"><img class="alignleft wp-image-63707" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Mary-Frances-Zink.jpg" alt="" width="316" height="504" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Mary-Frances-Zink.jpg 451w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Mary-Frances-Zink-188x300.jpg 188w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Mary-Frances-Zink-300x479.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 316px) 100vw, 316px"><\/a>Apr. 19, 1940-July 22, 2021<\/b><\/p>\n<p><b>Ronceverte<\/b><span style="font-weight: 400">-Mary Frances Zink of Ronceverte passed away peacefully with loved ones at her side on Thursday, July 22, 2021.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She was the daughter of the late William Sanford Spencer and Eula Boggs Spencer Tribett.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She was the sister of William \u201cGene\u201d Boggs and wife Donna, the late Marie Baker and her late husband Vernon, Helen and her late husband Bill Brown, Joyce and her late husband Cecil Callison, and Florence and her late husband Tony Sellards. She had many nieces, nephews, and dear friends, too numerous to mention.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Frances was mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to the following: Natalie and Jay Morgan and family \u2013 Corey and Ashley Morgan, daughters Brynlee, Lynkan, son Krew; Kelli Morgan and Brian Sledd; Ruta and Al Lierman and family \u2013 Trevor and Brooke Weikle, daughter Ella; Taylor and Taylor Carter, daughters Reagan, Lakyn; Tanner Weikle, son Blake, daughter Tinley \/ Melissa Bostic, daughter Nevaeh King; Al\u2019s sons AJ, Steven Lierman; Clifton McClintic and family \/ Anita Solis \u2013 sons Casey, Isaac; Kevin and Marwa McClintic and family \u2013 sons Bransen, Adam, Rayan, daughters Safa, Sofia.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Frances was a talented crafter whose creative needlecrafts delighted her friends, family and countless others who saw them. She was socially active, greatly enjoyed dancing and did so as often as possible. She had a keen talent for observation and was an active member of the neighborhood watch. Grandma was often the life of the party and had a heart of gold; she would not take \u201cno\u201d for an answer. We often joked that she was our live entertainment, she was sweet and sassy, and always put together.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In honor of her wishes, a private service is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>