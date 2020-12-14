The Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Franklin County at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, according to a release.

A 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on U.S. 220, just north of Virginia 608 (Fork Mountain Road), in the left lane when it allegedly crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Peterbilt tractor trailer traveling in the right lane.

The impact caused the Camry to run off the left side of the road, where it struck a culvert in the median and overturned.

The driver of the Camry, Betty S. Wade, 74, of Martinsville, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the release stated.

The passenger in the Camry, Courtney L. Wade, 49, also of Martinsville, was transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She also was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the release.

The driver of the tractor trailer, John A. Lockett, 54, of Houston, TX, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.