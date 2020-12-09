Grandmaster Scott Rutter, 7th Dan black belt instructor and owner of Rutter’s Martial Arts, with locations in Bassett, Floyd, and Stuart, recently was inducted into the American Freestyle Karate Association Hall of Fame.

Rutter was honored with the Silver Lifetime Achievement award for his 30 years of dedication to training in the martial arts and teaching martial arts for more than 20 years.

He began training in the martial arts at three years old with his father, the late Grandmaster H. J. Rutter. Although he holds black belt status in seven different styles of martial arts, he specializes in International Taekwondo and Japanese Shotokan Karate.

Rutter has accomplished many of his goals, including winning state, national, and world titles, as well as accepted many honors. He has been inducted into the USMA and AMAA Martial Arts Halls of Fame, both as a competitor and an instructor, and has been included in several publications honoring his achievements, including the Who’s Who Legends in the Martial Arts

Classes at Rutter’s Martial Arts are currently ongoing with some restrictions due to COVID-19 and the facilities always accepts new students, aged 3 to adult.

Lil Dragons is a program specifically designed for preschool students, ages 3 to 5, in which they learn martial arts skills, and also life skills including manners and respect, stranger danger, and bully prevention skills, among others. Students from 6–years-old to adult may choose to join the Taekwondo or Shotokan class. Competition training, women’s self-defense, and private lessons also are available.