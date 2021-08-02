CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 Marshall University's Bill Noe Flight School in West Virginia is opening for the fall semester, which begins in a few weeks.\r\n\r\nA ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Aug. 10. School starts Aug. 23. The new facility is located at Yeager Airport in Charleston.\r\n\r\nStudents will earn a bachelor of science degree with a major in commercial pilot-fixed wing, Marshall said in a news release. The\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.marshall.edu\/aviation\/">flight school<\/a>\u00a0is expected to enroll more than 200 students when it's in full operation and produce about 50 commercial pilots each year.\r\n\r\nMarshall has approval from the Federal Aviation Administration Part 141 pilot school. The U.S. is expected to have a significant need for commercial pilots during the next 20 years, the release said.