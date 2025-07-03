By Tyler Kennett, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Trial dates have been set in the Marshall University Board of Governors’ lawsuit against the University of Pittsburgh Commonwealth System of Higher Education after a scheduling conference took place Monday.

Trial is scheduled to commence on Sept. 29, 2026, with four days allotted for trial. All discovery for the trial must be completed by July 20, 2026 — referring to the disclosure of fact and expert witnesses.

Timeline of Events

The Marshall Board of Governors, represented by Steptoe & Johnson in Bridgeport, filed a $1 million lawsuit against Pitt, represented by Marcus & Shapira in Pittsburgh, in December 2024 in Cabell County Circuit Court regarding a football game scheduled for Sept. 26, 2020, at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

After Marshall played against Pitt in Pittsburgh in 2016, a second game on that contract was canceled and never rescheduled following complications with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/sports/marshall_sports/marshall-football-dates-set-in-board-of-governors-lawsuit-vs-pitt/article_991b500d-2098-4523-b4c9-73ae81263d69.html