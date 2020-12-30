<div><p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%"><img class="wp-image-52993 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-Dave-Fox.jpg" alt="" width="268" height="324" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-Dave-Fox.jpg 468w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-Dave-Fox-248x300.jpg 248w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-Dave-Fox-300x362.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 268px) 100vw, 268px">Lewisburg<\/span><\/b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">-Marshall David \u201cDave\u201d Fox, 73, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Charleston Area Medical Center of Covid-19.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Born June 15, 1947, in Ronceverte, he was the son of the late Marshall L. and Lavida Weikle Young.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Dave was retired from State Electric after 42 years of service. He was a member of the Lewisburg Elks Lodge #1758 for 33 years serving as trustee for the last nine years. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Michael (Sarah Pickering) of Caldwell; daughters, Helen Shapira Defilippis (David) of Bellefonte, PA, and Rebekah Shapira Ferraro (Nicholas) of Charleston, SC; his grandchildren, Samantha Cruz and Malena Fox. In addition, he is survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, John Stoner (Diane), Stephen Stoner (Amy), Margaret Stoner and Janet Meehan (Pat) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">In addition to his family, Dave enjoyed golfing, playing acoustic guitar, spending time with close friends, vacationing with his extended family and taking care of Missy (his cat).<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">A celebration of Dave\u2019s life will be planned at a later date.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/span><\/p><\/div>