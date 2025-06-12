The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The contract for Marshall University President Brad D. Smith was extended for another three years during a board of governors meeting Wednesday.

His new contract will now end Dec. 31, 2029.

“I am honored and humbled that the board of governors has agreed to extend my time at Marshall,” Smith said. “We have an incredible team here. We have built some real momentum. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but it’s the past. But it’s the power of we, and so I’m super excited to continue my journey at Marshall.”

Moving forward, Smith said his goal is to continue the trajectory of the university’s ongoing project, “Marshall For All, Marshall Forever,” to ensure students graduate with a job and no debt, grow research and startups and increase the state’s return on investment in Marshall.

