<div><figure id="attachment_69714" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69714" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-69714" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-MLax-Wyatt_0454-scaled-e1614886187606-1024x590.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="590" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-MLax-Wyatt_0454-scaled-e1614886187606-1024x590.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-MLax-Wyatt_0454-scaled-e1614886187606-300x173.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-MLax-Wyatt_0454-scaled-e1614886187606-768x443.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-MLax-Wyatt_0454-scaled-e1614886187606-1536x885.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-MLax-Wyatt_0454-scaled-e1614886187606-600x346.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-MLax-Wyatt_0454-scaled-e1614886187606-750x432.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-MLax-Wyatt_0454-scaled-e1614886187606-1140x657.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-MLax-Wyatt_0454-scaled-e1614886187606.jpg 1798w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69714" class="wp-caption-text">Salem\u2019s Wyatt Whitlow looks for an open man in Roanoke College\u2019s season opening<br>lacrosse win Saturday.<br>PHOTO BY BRIAN HOFFMAN<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Roanoke College lacrosse team will play host to Christopher Newport this Saturday at 4 pm, looking for their second win in as many games. The Maroons opened the season with a 25-8 win over William Peace at Salem\u2019s Kerr Stadium last Saturday.<\/p>\n<p>Roanoke led 14-4 at the half, then shut out William Peace in the third period to put it away, leading 22-4. Luke Kammerman had four goals and a pair of assists while Ethan Caldwell scored three times with five helpers. Owen Curry and Luca Docking also added three goals apiece while\u00a0<strong><a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/mlax\/2020-21\/bios\/gambino_austin_cs6w">Austin Gambino<\/a><\/strong>\u00a0would win 25 of his 33 face-offs with\u00a0<strong><a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/mlax\/2020-21\/bios\/federau_matt_yd4p">Matt Federau<\/a><\/strong>\u00a0picking up the win in net while registering four saves.<\/p>\n<p>Salem\u2019s Wyatt Whitlow, a freshman, picked up his first collegiate goal in the second period for RC.<\/p><\/div>