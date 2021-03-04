<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-69711" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Base-19-Geico-Tyler-De-Meo_0175-1024x680.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="680" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Base-19-Geico-Tyler-De-Meo_0175-1024x680.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Base-19-Geico-Tyler-De-Meo_0175-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Base-19-Geico-Tyler-De-Meo_0175-768x510.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Base-19-Geico-Tyler-De-Meo_0175-1536x1020.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Base-19-Geico-Tyler-De-Meo_0175-2048x1360.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Base-19-Geico-Tyler-De-Meo_0175-600x399.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Base-19-Geico-Tyler-De-Meo_0175-750x498.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Base-19-Geico-Tyler-De-Meo_0175-1140x757.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/p>\n<p>Christopher Newport scored three runs in the top of the ninth to edge Roanoke College in the Maroons\u2019 home opener last Thursday. The Captains took an 8-7 win at Salem Memorial Ballpark in Salem.<\/p>\n<p>RC got a run in the third when\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/bsb\/2020-21\/bios\/plunkett_carter_quek">Carter Plunkett<\/a>\u00a0delivered his third, double of the season to plate\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/bsb\/2020-21\/bios\/kandrick_gavin_inyq">Gavin Kandrick<\/a>. After CNU tied it in the top of the fifth, the Maroons stuck for a three-spot in the bottom half highlighted by a two-run triple down the right field line by\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/bsb\/2020-21\/bios\/carpin_jack_ewh5">Jack Carpin<\/a>\u00a0that would score\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/bsb\/2020-21\/bios\/staz_mason_lafe">Mason Staz<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/bsb\/2020-21\/bios\/smith_will_84la">Will Smith<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>In the seventh, Christopher Newport would score three unearned runs to tie the game at 4-4. However, RC would re-take the lead when Plunkett sent a ball deep into the right field corner. The defender made a diving grab, but heads up base running by Smith allowed him to score all the way from second base on the sacrifice fly.<\/p>\n<p>CNU would tie it again in the top of the eight with an RBI triple. In the bottom half, Carpin walked and was replaced by\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/bsb\/2020-21\/bios\/byerley_jeb_kupo">Jeb Byerley<\/a>\u00a0to pinch run.\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/bsb\/2020-21\/bios\/de_meo_tyler_7obz">Tyler De Meo<\/a>\u00a0bunted Byerley into scoring position and\u00a0<strong><a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/bsb\/2020-21\/bios\/agee_cale_h6kt">Cale Agee<\/a><\/strong>\u00a0delivered the go ahead single. Agee would score on a\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/bsb\/2020-21\/bios\/marshall_jack_4dsw">Jack Marshall<\/a>\u00a0double to right and the Maroons were up two going into the final inning.<\/p>\n<p>A single and pair of walks would load the bases for the Captains. A hit batter plated one run and a sac fly would tie the score. A second sacrifice fly would give CNU the lead.<\/p>\n<p>Plunkett would get hit by a pitch with one out in the ninth and advance on a ground out. A wild pitch would move the runner to third, but the final out was recorded on a liner to center that was corralled on a diving play.<\/p>\n<p>The Maroons, now 1-2, were back home Wednesday to host a doubleheader against Southern Virginia. On Saturday William Peace is here for a doubleheader beginning at 12:30 pm.<\/p><\/div>