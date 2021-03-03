<div><p><strong>Submitted by Susan Wolfe<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>I would like to thank all the people that worked to get a road named for my father, Claude Markle.<\/p>\n<p>I thank Governor Justice for sending me names of people I needed to contact, Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw for getting the bill through legislation and all the members that voted for it, Roger Hanshaw\u2019s office employees for their courtesy, the Division of the Dept. of Highways for the sign, and all of those that called me to make certain they placed the sign in the right location.<\/p>\n<p>I appreciate all the hard work that was done to name the hill on Blueknob Road, Claude Markle Hill.<\/p><\/div>