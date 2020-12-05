Shawn Nowlin

shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

The City of Salem is ready to celebrate one of the most wonderful times of the year. Throughout December, there will be several local events for all ages to enjoy. The Annual Christmas Parade, one of the most anticipated events each year, usually attracts thousands of people. This year, a much smaller turnout is expected because of COVID-19.

Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Salem, this year’s parade will shift to the Salem Civic Center parking lot on December 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Floats and performers will be positioned in designated locations throughout the Taliaferro Complex, according to City of Salem Communications Director Mike Stevens, allowing citizens and visitors the ability to drive through and enjoy each entry without leaving their cars.

“This has been a challenging time for all of us, but the Salem Kiwanis Club members are excited about the possibilities this event offers all involved,” said Jim Paxton, Salem Kiwanis Club President-elect and Parade Committee Head. “We are blessed to have a facility as versatile as the Salem Civic Center, and we really look forward to working with our past entries and new participants to make this event special and unique.”

Added Wendy Delano, Salem Director of Civic Facilities, “the Salem Civic Center and Salem Parks and Recreation staffs have been adapting their events and schedules ever since the onset of COVID-19. You have to keep looking forward and evolving, and I commend the Kiwanis Club of Salem for doing its part to keep the holiday spirit alive.”

While free, attendees are encouraged to bring a donation of non-perishable canned food for the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry. Those interested in participating in the parade can get further information by calling (540).404.1443.

One of Salem’s most anticipated events occurs at the end of each year. When people discuss the Annual Gingerbread Festival, the first thing they usually mention is the creativity put into the various designs. Although gingerbread houses will be located inside the Salem Museum, the 2020 Festival will be held in Longwood Park on December 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, however, sponsorships and vendor booths are still available.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present at the Salem Civic Center to spread some safe holiday cheer on Dec. 5 and 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both figures will be taking socially distant photos with families and their children for just $10.

The itinerary is expected to go as follows. Families will drive their vehicles into the Salem Civic Center Annex, one at a time, exit their cars and have photos taken in a socially distant manner on a festive holiday set with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and children will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap. Instead, children will be seated on a bench in front of the Christmas Royalty. The bench will be sanitized between each family group photo. Masks are required until the photos are taken, at which time, the children will be able to take theirs off.

On December 12, Salem native Cody Salters expects to be at the 2020 Salem Holiday Market with his family. Why? As he put it, “because you never know what unique crafters, artisans and vendors will be present. My wife and I always give each of our four children $50 to purchase items for the less fortunate.”

Additional information on each of the aforementioned events and much more can be found at salemva.gov/calendar.