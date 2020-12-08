Alderson-Marion Lee Bowyer, 68, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born Oct. 19, 1952, in Alderson, he was a son the late Marion Russell and Drema Terry Bowyer.

Marion was a retired over-the-road truck driver; loved horses, all animals, he loved fast cars and was an avid fisherman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Bowyer.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Letha Mae Eggleston Bowyer; two sons, Joseph Bowyer (Toni) of Staunton, VA and James Bowyer (Jessica) of Covington, VA; grandchildren, Justin Highlander, Dylan Bowyer, Madison Bowyer, Hunter Bowyer, Rylee Bowyer, Shaleigh Burns and Preston Hoover; one great-grandson, Cayden Highlander; two sisters, Wilma Hendricks of Ronceverte and Anna Bryant of Alderson; and brother, Russell Bowyer of Alderson.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastor Gary Baker officiating.

A walk-though visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Lewisburg.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed and the wearing of masks inside the funeral home will be enforced.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com