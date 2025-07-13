By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT — Dana Walls attended Monday’s school board meeting, worried about the recent funding freeze President Donald Trump ordered on school districts across the country, including Marion County Schools.

Her eight year old daughter is a special needs student, so she’s particularly worried about any changes to funding that supports the programs her daughter relies on to succeed. However, she was left less than impressed with School Superintendent Donna Heston’s answers to her concerns.

“Just kind of a blow off answer,” Walls said. “I want them to step up to the plate and use their voice. Listen to us parents and fight for our children because what is going on is not right. They should be as upset as we are upset.”

While programs connected to special education are safe for now, the discussion over the $6 billion freeze in education funding nationwide on June 30 opened up to broader concerns about funding freezes for parents like Walls. The latest freeze itself affected five different programs, ranging from English language acquisition skills, student support and academic enrichment programs, after school and teacher training programs. Heston discussed the newest development at Monday’s Board of Education meeting, and said the school district supports students under all five of the programs.

Read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/marion-county-school-superintendent-accepts-latest-round-of-federal-funding-freezes/article_071d1699-7655-4e1d-9fbe-98f5f31c5708.html