By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

GRANT TOWN — A manpower crisis looms for first responders like those in Grant Town.

So Grant Town first responders created a Junior First Responders Academy to get ahead of it.

“Most places don’t get young people anymore,” Gauge Miller, Grant Town fire chief, said. “It’s guys that have been doing it 20, 30, 40, 50, some even 60 years. If we don’t get young people into the service, then eventually we’re not going to have that service if there’s nobody new coming in.”

Grant Town EMS launched its Junior First Responder Academy three years ago. The academy invites students going into seventh grade through high school to a week where students can experience what it’s like to work as fire, police or ambulance worker. This year, the academy expanded its police offerings. The Marion County Sheriff’s office provided staff and equipment to make the police component possible. The academy will take place June 23 through June 28. Miller said the academy doesn’t just serve Grant Town, but is for all first responders statewide.

Read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/marion-county-first-responders-get-proactive-on-manpower-shortage/article_6d58078f-f903-4510-b170-8cef565be1b0.html