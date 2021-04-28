John Davis
John Calvin Davis, 80, of Cass, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea. Friends and...
Billy Burton Howard, 76, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be Friday, April...
Kenneth Boyd Hamons, 72, of Hillsboro, passed away amongst friends and family at the Pocahontas Center Saturday, April 24, 2021,...
Dorothy Jean Auldridge Smith, 80, of Bee Branch, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, after a battle with cancer....
Leo William Mace Jr., 72, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia....
Sadie E. Vandevender Brown, 92, of Arbovale, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Pocahontas Center...