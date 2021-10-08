CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia broadband service provider Citynet will receive $53.5 million during the next decade to expand broadband access across the state, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced.

The funds are from the first round of the Federal Communications Commission Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, said Manchin, D-WVa. BroadbandNow says the FCC has overestimated broadband coverage in West Virginia more than any other state, Manchin said in a news release.

“I am pleased West Virginia provider Citynet will receive $53.5 million to expand access in West Virginia, but there is still work to be done,” Manchin said. “The broadband coverage maps used to distribute RDOF funds are still incorrect, and over 2,400 West Virginians have proven it through speed tests submitted to the FCC.”