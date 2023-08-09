ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Maryland man wanted on an attempted murder charge was wounded Tuesday during an apparent shootout with U.S. Marshals in northern Virginia before being taken into custody.

Alexandria police said a man sought by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was spotted Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. at the Potomac Yard shopping center in the city.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Newsoutletsshowed video of the shooting, with a flurry of gunfire, shoppers taking cover in a parking lot and cars riddled with bullet holes.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland said the man was sought for a shooting Sunday night near Unionville.

Alexandria police said their investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

The Marshals Service did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.