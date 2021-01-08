<div><p id="E52" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E53"><img class="alignright wp-image-42621" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Man-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="450" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Man-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Man-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Man.jpg 720w" sizes="(max-width: 450px) 100vw, 450px">A Stuart man <\/span><span id="E54">was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday in connection with an alleged larceny at a <\/span><span id="E55">local motel<\/span><span id="E56">, according to a release from the Patrick County Sheriff\u2019s Office<\/span><span id="E57">.<\/span><span id="E59"><br>\n<\/span><span id="E60">Stewart Wayne Copley, 53 of 210 Patrick Avenue, was <\/span><span id="E61">charged with g<\/span><span id="E62">rand <\/span><span id="E63">l<\/span><span id="E64">arceny<\/span><span id="E65"> in connection with the Dec. 7 incident<\/span><span id="E66">.<\/span><span id="E68"><br>\n<\/span><span id="E69">At the time, Patrick i<\/span><span id="E70">nvestigators responded to the Virginian <\/span><span id="E71">M<\/span><span id="E72">otel in Stuart, to investigate the death of Roshn \u201cRoss\u201d Patel, who owned the motel.\u00a0 It was later determined that Patel died of medical complications.\u00a0 <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E73" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E74">During the investigation, Patel\u2019s wife reported that she could not find <\/span><span id="E75">the <\/span><span id="E76">bank bag <\/span><span id="E77">Patel <\/span><span id="E78">used as a wallet.\u00a0 <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E79" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E80">Investigators reviewed the surveillance system cameras and <\/span><span id="E81">saw that before they arrived on scene, a man had <\/span><span id="E82">enter<\/span><span id="E83">ed<\/span><span id="E84"> the room where Patel was and le<\/span><span id="E85">ft<\/span><span id="E86"> with what appeared to be the bank bag, <\/span><span id="E87">the release stated<\/span><span id="E88">.\u00a0 <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E89" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E90">investigators were told by Patel\u2019s <\/span><span id="E91">wife<\/span><span id="E92"> that th<\/span><span id="E93">e bank bag contained jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash,<\/span><span id="E94"> the release stated<\/span><span id="E95">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E96" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E97">Investigation of the incident is ongoing. A<\/span><span id="E98">nyone <\/span><span id="E99">with <\/span><span id="E100">additional information <\/span><span id="E101">is asked to<\/span><span id="E102"> call<\/span><span id="E103"> Patrick Sheriff\u2019s<\/span><span id="E104"> <\/span><span id="E105">i<\/span><span id="E106">nvestigator Steve Austin at <\/span><span id="E107">(<\/span><span id="E108">276<\/span><span id="E109">) <\/span><span id="E110">692-5950,<\/span><span id="E111"> <\/span><span id="E112">Patrick County <\/span><span id="E113">Sheriff Dan Smith at (276) 692-7012 or <\/span><span id="E114">the <\/span><span id="E115">sheriff\u2019s <\/span><span id="E116">office at <\/span><span id="E117">(<\/span><span id="E118">276<\/span><span id="E119">) <\/span><span id="E120">694-3161.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E123" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E124">Stewart Wayne Copley<\/span><span id="E125"> was charged in connection with a Dec. 7 incident at the Virginian Motel in Stuart.<\/span><\/p><\/div>