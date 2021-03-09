The Lyric Council, Inc., the organization that manages Blacksburg’s Lyric Theatre, has launched a new program, “Our House Is Your House,’ that will allow local performance groups and organizations to use the theatre’s stage and streaming capabilities to stream performances or events from the theatre’s stage using the facility’s set-up, and to broadcast on the organization’s Facebook Live connection with over 8000 followers.

The theatre is available for community stage events on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Lyric will promote the events using regular channels of promotion including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and email blast (to 2500 addresses).

The performance group is welcome and encouraged to promote the event to its followers.

The group will be required to sign an agreement establishing expectations (i.e. all material performed must be original or be in the public domain, there is to be no profanity, and the theatre’s safety protocols must be followed.)

Each performance group will be allowed one technical rehearsal on the stage prior to the streamed performance.

To cover the cost of the Lyric staff, a $50 fee will be charged for each scheduled performance.

Up to 50 people will be allowed to watch the performance in the auditorium.

The performance group will be allowed to keep donations made at the door.

The streaming of events at the theatre has been made possible through donations from AT&T and Dr. Carol Beatty that were used to purchase the equipment. Dr. Beatty’s contribution was made in memory of her mother, Sylvie R. Beatty.