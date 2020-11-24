The Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group LLC is again holding its Love Light project to help remember and honor loved ones during the holiday season and raise funds for future projects.
Loved ones honored, remembered are:
In Memory
Angie Dalton
Becky Conner
Carlene Justice
Beth Bingman Crouch
Moir Bingman
Ricky Puckett
Glenn Pucket
Raymond Hall
Frank Netherland
Gladys Campbell
Margaret M. Babcock
Harvey Landis
Ethel Babcock
Ruth Landis
Kennon Clark
David Tatum
Sally Tatum
Fred Handy
Vesta Handy
Connie Kreh
Leon Fain
Edna Ellis
Rufis Ellis
Hallie Collins
Grady Collins
Imener Peyton
Jennie Eustler
Denise and Guy Smith
Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Lawson
Shirley Collins
To honor or remember your loved one, complete a registration form, available at the Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group, LLC’s office, WHEO Radio, or the Patrick County Department of Social Services. Mail completed form and checks to Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group LLC P.O. Box 1301, Stuart, Va., 24171.
The names of those honored and remembered will be published in The Enterprise.
For more information about the project or to become involved, call (276) 698-2901, or (276) 694-7358.