The Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group LLC is again holding its Love Light project to help remember and honor loved ones during the holiday season and raise funds for future projects.

Loved ones honored, remembered are:

In Memory

Angie Dalton

Becky Conner

Carlene Justice

Beth Bingman Crouch

Moir Bingman

Ricky Puckett

Glenn Pucket

Raymond Hall

Frank Netherland

Gladys Campbell

Margaret M. Babcock

Harvey Landis

Ethel Babcock

Ruth Landis

Kennon Clark

David Tatum

Sally Tatum

Fred Handy

Vesta Handy

Connie Kreh

Leon Fain

Edna Ellis

Rufis Ellis

Hallie Collins

Grady Collins

Imener Peyton

Jennie Eustler

Denise and Guy Smith

Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Lawson

Shirley Collins

To honor or remember your loved one, complete a registration form, available at the Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group, LLC’s office, WHEO Radio, or the Patrick County Department of Social Services. Mail completed form and checks to Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group LLC P.O. Box 1301, Stuart, Va., 24171.

The names of those honored and remembered will be published in The Enterprise.

For more information about the project or to become involved, call (276) 698-2901, or (276) 694-7358.