Dale Buckner to run for county board of supervisors
Dale Buckner to run for county board of supervisors Dale Buckner, a long-time resident of Montgomery County, has announced plans...
Simpson named principal at Blacksburg High Adam Simpson has been named the principal at Blacksburg High School, starting in July....
New River Community Action Head Start teachers and staff show off the new bus that will provide transportation for children...
Peggy Huber wields a shovel full of dirt to enrich the flowers that decorate the Radford Public Library. Like many...
Accepting Kelly Walters’ First Responder of the Year award was his daughter, Nancy.On Thursday, March 11, the Rotary Club of...
The Clothesline Project, consisting of some 620 shirts made by residents of the New River Valley to call attention to...