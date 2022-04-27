CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he has appointed Charles Lorensen to fill a vacancy on the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Lorensen must be confirmed by the state Senate for a term through December 2028. He would fill the vacancy created by the resignation last month of Donald Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling before he was sworn in.

Lorensen is an attorney who previously served as chief of staff for Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, cabinet secretary for the state Department of Revenue and state tax commissioner.

A total of 19 individuals applied for the seat.

Upon completion of the confirmation process, the panel of judges will assume their duties by July 1.