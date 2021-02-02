<div><a href="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/high-school-football-practice-starts-tomorrow-finally\/jr-swim-sidney-wilson_0881-2\/"><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/JR-Swim-Sidney-Wilson_0881-1-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/JR-Swim-Sidney-Wilson_0881-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/JR-Swim-Sidney-Wilson_0881-1-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/JR-Swim-Sidney-Wilson_0881-1-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/JR-Swim-Sidney-Wilson_0881-1-75x75.jpg 75w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/high-school-football-practice-starts-tomorrow-finally\/lb-swim-team_6157\/"><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/LB-Swim-team_6157-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/LB-Swim-team_6157-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/LB-Swim-team_6157-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/LB-Swim-team_6157-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/LB-Swim-team_6157-75x75.jpg 75w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><\/a>\n\n<p>The Lord Botetourt High School swim teams finished third in the Region D Championship Meet last Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.\u00a0Eleven swimmers made it to States, two school records were broken, and as a team 31 new PRs were set.<\/p>\n<p>Advancing as individuals for the boys are Cooper Dehr, who placed third in the 200 free and second in the 100 free where he set a new school record of 49.96, and James Lively, who finished fourth in the 100 free.<\/p>\n<p>The girls will send Angelina Zeidan, who won the 50 free and finished second in the 100 fly, setting PRs in both events. Also heading to state will be Layne Jones, who finished second in the 200 free and the 100 back, setting new PRs in both events. Katie Cross advances with a fourth place in the 200 IM and a new PR, and third place in the 100 breast, which was a new PR and also broke her own school record with a time of 1:11.01. Madelynn Sprouse also moves on with a fourth place in the breaststroke and a new PR.<\/p>\n<p>The boys advanced all three relay teams, with Dehr, Griffin Davidson, Jacob Hodnett, and Lively placing third in the 200 IM relay and the 400 relay with a new PR. The team of Hunter Dillon, Davidson, Hodnett, and Lively finished second in the 200 free relay also set a new PR.<\/p>\n<p>The girls also advanced all three relays with each team achieving a PR. Jones, Cross, Zeidan, and Sprouse finished second in the 200 IM relay. Emily Hanson, Cross, Sophie Rakes, and Sprouse finished second in the 200 free relay. Rakes, Hanson, Jones and Zeidan teamed up to finish second in the 400 free relay.<\/p>\n<p>Also scoring for the team were Sprouse in the 200 IM with a fifth place and PR; Rakes with a fifth in 50 free and 100 free and PRs in both and Hannah Dillon with a seventh in the 100 fly and eighth in the 50 free, both new PRs. Hanson scored with a sixth place in both 100 fly and 100 free and PRs in both events while Hattie Butler had a seventh in the 100 free and a sixth in 100 breast and a new PR. Brielle Jackson swam a seventh place in 100 backstroke and new PR; Andres Hernandez had a new PR and fifth place in 500 free and Davidson had a sixth place finish in breast and new PR.<\/p>\n<p>Sidney Saunders also set a new PR in the 200 free, and Sam Bishop set new PRs in both 100 free and 100 breast.<\/p>\n<p>The William Byrd boys and Hidden Valley girls were Region champs, while Cave Spring was runner-up in both meets. The state Class 3 meet will be February 14 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.<\/p>\n<p>The Region 2C swim meet will be held on Thursday of this week at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. The James River swimmers, who were idle the past week, will be among the competitors.<\/p>\n<p>The state Class 1 and 2 combined meet will be held on February 11, also in Christiansburg.<\/p><\/div>