<div><p><figure id="attachment_70547" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70547" style="width: 225px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-70547" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/04\/CC-Boys_5216-225x300.jpg" alt="" width="225" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/04\/CC-Boys_5216-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/04\/CC-Boys_5216-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/04\/CC-Boys_5216.jpg 720w" sizes="(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70547" class="wp-caption-text">[PHOTO: Brian Hoffman]<\/figcaption><\/figure>The Lord Botetourt cross country team will be running for a spot in the state meet Thursday when they compete at the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton. The meet is hosted by Bassett and scheduled for 3 pm.<\/p>\n<p>The top two teams and the next three individuals not on those teams will compete in the state meet. LB warmed up for the region meet with a run at Northside last week, and the Cavalier boys finished first in a four-team meet with Franklin County, William Byrd and host Northside.<\/p>\n<p>Nathan Atchue of Franklin County was first overall with a time of 17:56 but LB took three of the next four spots. Bryson Cook was second in 18:01, Evan Gates was third in 18:08 and Evan Poff was fifth with a time of 19:18. Also scoring for LB were Carter Hudson in 13<sup>th<\/sup> place and Tristan Dodson in 24<sup>th<\/sup>.<\/p>\n<p>The girls were missing some runners as William Byrd took first as a team. LB\u2019s Sydney Vokus was second at 22:02, 37 seconds behind winner Addie Shorter of Franklin County. Ella Johnston was seenth in 24:11 and also scoring were Karley Burks in 22<sup>nd<\/sup>, Anna Hoover in 27<sup>th<\/sup> and Alexis Carillo in 28<sup>th<\/sup>. Harper Pace of LB was 29<sup>th<\/sup>.<\/p><\/div>