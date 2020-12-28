<div><p class="western">The Botetourt Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) is offering two $500\u00a0scholarships\u00a0to graduating seniors from the two county high schools and\/or a county home school\u00a0or private school.<\/p>\n<p class="western">The deadline for applications is January 15. Applicants are advised to ignore the January 1 deadline on the application for those applying for the local scholarships.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Applications are available online at\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.google.com\/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanwtf.org%2Fnew-blog%2F2020%2F12%2F2%2Fjakes-scholarship-application&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNGRayrubORTyHtLUkL8JHlDrQ4v-A" target="_blank" rel="noopener">https:\/\/www.vanwtf.org\/new-blog\/2020\/12\/2\/jakes-scholarship-application<\/a>, or by emailing\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/mail.google.com\/mail\/u\/0\/h\/17zg4ib1rcjco\/?&cs=wh&v=b&to=botetourtlongbeards@gmail.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">botetourtlongbeards@gmail.com<\/a>. Applications also will be available on the James River and Lord Botetourt High School guidance office websites.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Applications may be mailed or scanned and emailed. The mailing address is:<\/p>\n<p class="western">Botetourt Longbeards\u00a0, c\/o Ed McCoy, <a href="https:\/\/www.google.com\/maps\/search\/489+Back+Creek+Lane%C2%A0+Buchanan,+VA+24066?entry=gmail&source=g">489 Back Creek Lane<\/a>, <a href="https:\/\/www.google.com\/maps\/search\/489+Back+Creek+Lane%C2%A0+Buchanan,+VA+24066?entry=gmail&source=g">Buchanan, 24066<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p class="western">The email address is <a href="https:\/\/mail.google.com\/mail\/u\/0\/h\/17zg4ib1rcjco\/?&cs=wh&v=b&to=botetourtlongbeards@gmail.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">botetourtlongbeards@gmail.com<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Anyone with questions may email the Longbeards email address or call Ed McCoy at 540-339-0622.<\/p>\n<p class="western">The Longbeards\u2019 top\u00a0scholarship\u00a0recipient will also be eligible for the State NWTF\u00a0Scholarship\u00a0in the amount of $1,500. Longbeards\u2019\u00a0scholarship\u00a0winners have won the state\u00a0scholarship\u00a0in three of the last five years.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Seniors are also invited to apply for the $10,000 National NWTF Scholarship. Those applications must be done online at\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.google.com\/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fyour.nwtf.org%2Fscholarships%2F&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNHipL_4srHT8mV9YdZRiT_jRiahEw" target="_blank" rel="noopener">https:\/\/your.nwtf.org\/scholarships\/<\/a> and are due by March 31, 2021.<\/p><\/div>