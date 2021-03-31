<div><p>By Reid Spencer<\/p>\n<p>NASCAR Wire Service<\/p>\n<p>Joey Logano made history on Monday afternoon.<\/p>\n<p>Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970.<\/p>\n<p>But there won\u2019t be that long a gap in the future, given that BMS executive and general manager Jerry Caldwell announced during the race that NASCAR will return to the Bristol dirt in 2022.<\/p>\n<p>Logano grabbed the lead from Daniel Suarez on Lap 193 of a scheduled 250 and held it the rest of the way through a caution for the second stage break and a late yellow that sent the race three laps beyond the prescribed distance.<\/p>\n<p>On the final restart on Lap 252, Logano pulled away, as Hamlin tried and failed to find grip in the outside lane and fell to third behind runner-up Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Logano\u2019s winning margin over Stenhouse was .554 seconds.<\/p>\n<p>Logano is the seventh consecutive different winner in seven races this season.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cMan, it\u2019s incredible,\u201d said Logano, who won the second straight race for Team Penske and the 27th of his career, extending his streak of at least one victory per year to 10 years. \u201cHow about Bristol on dirt? This is an incredible, unbelievable race track\u2014great job by everyone that prepped the track. Obviously, a lot of work over here the last few days (because of rain that forced postponement from Sunday). We did a lot of work in the dirt department here the last few weeks\u2026<\/p>\n<p>\u201cGreat car, obviously, to be able to execute the race that we did and get a win. I was getting nervous. There were so many first-time winners and different winners than there has typically been. I said, \u2018We\u2019ve got to get a win to make sure we get in the Playoffs,\u2019 so it\u2019s amazing to get this Shell\/Pennzoil Mustang into Victory Lane at Bristol. There\u2019s nothing like winning at Bristol, but putting dirt on it and being the first to do it is really special.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Despite late brushes with the outside wall as he chased Logano, Hamlin now has three third-place finishes and six top fives this season.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI really couldn\u2019t see a whole lot,\u201d referring to the dusty conditions late in the race. \u201cI was kind of guessing. I thought I could, on that last restart, run the top in hard, but they didn\u2019t prep it in-between cautions the way they did before. It was just marbles up there.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cMan, I thought I had a shot there. I cut the 22 (Logano) too many breaks there when he was cutting us off. They had a little better car, it looked like, there in the long run. Proud of this whole team\u2014we\u2019re third-best again.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Suarez held fourth place, followed by Ryan Newman. William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and reigning series champion Chase Elliott completed the top 10.<\/p>\n<p>Two of the experienced dirt drivers expected to battle for the victory were eliminated from contention in one dramatic wreck two laps after the restart that followed the first competition caution.<\/p>\n<p>Running second on Lap 53, Christopher Bell spun in the top lane in Turn 2. Kyle Larson, running the top lane behind Bell, plowed into his chief dirt-track rival in a wreck that also involved Kevin Harvick and Ross Chastain.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWay to go, Bell\u2014way to go,\u201d Larson said sarcastically on his team radio after the wreck. Larson, at least, was able to continue but lost two laps during repairs. Bell and Chastain fell out of the race in 34th and 35th place, respectively. Larson finished 29th, five laps down.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI was just trying to run the water in under yellow,\u201d Bell said after a visit to the infield care center. \u201cI knew it was a little bit slick, but I felt like I could go up there and make some time, and I kind of entered shallow underneath of it and tried to pick it up on exit, and it was just really greasy up there.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThat was a lot of fun, being able to be out there for that first run was really cool and hate it that I can\u2019t be out there longer.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>An earlier wreck had given Martin Truex Jr. a fright during his quest to win both a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and NASCAR Cup event on the same day (Truex had won the Truck race that started at noon). Aric Almirola spun on Lap 41 as part of a five-car incident that unfolded in front of Truex, who was leading at the time. Truex barely managed to dodge the crash.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cHoly crap\u2014that was close!\u201d a relieved Truex said on his team radio. But Truex\u2019s luck didn\u2019t hold. After winning the first stage leading a race-high 126 laps, he cut a tire while running third on the final lap of overtime and finished 19th.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>NASCAR Cup Series Race \u2013 61st Annual Food City Dirt Race<\/p>\n<p>Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt<\/p>\n<p>Bristol, Tennessee<\/p>\n<p>Monday, March 29, 2021<\/p>\n<ol>\n<li>(10)\u00a0 Joey Logano, Ford, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(13)\u00a0 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(2)\u00a0 Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(18)\u00a0 Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(14)\u00a0 Ryan Newman, Ford, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(8)\u00a0 William Byron, Chevrolet, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(27)\u00a0 Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(3)\u00a0 Ryan Blaney, Ford, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(24)\u00a0 Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(26)\u00a0 Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(20)\u00a0 Brad Keselowski, Ford, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(16)\u00a0 Michael McDowell, Ford, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(12)\u00a0 Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(11)\u00a0 Chris Buescher, Ford, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(6)\u00a0 Kevin Harvick, Ford, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(28)\u00a0 Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(4)\u00a0 Kyle Busch, Toyota, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(22)\u00a0 Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(5)\u00a0 Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 253.<\/li>\n<li>(25)\u00a0 Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 252.<\/li>\n<li>(9)\u00a0 Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 252.<\/li>\n<li>(7)\u00a0 Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 252.<\/li>\n<li>(32)\u00a0 Stewart Friesen(i), Chevrolet, 252.<\/li>\n<li>(21)\u00a0 Cole Custer, Ford, 252.<\/li>\n<li>(33)\u00a0 Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 252.<\/li>\n<li>(39)\u00a0 Ty Dillon(i), Toyota, 252.<\/li>\n<li>(19)\u00a0 Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 251.<\/li>\n<li>(34)\u00a0 JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, 249.<\/li>\n<li>(1)\u00a0 Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 248.<\/li>\n<li>(37)\u00a0 Josh Bilicki, Ford, 247.<\/li>\n<li>(38)\u00a0 Mike Marlar, Toyota, Accident, 244.<\/li>\n<li>(31)\u00a0 Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 242.<\/li>\n<li>(36)\u00a0 Chris Windom, Chevrolet, Engine, 62.<\/li>\n<li>(15)\u00a0 Christopher Bell, Toyota, Accident, 54.<\/li>\n<li>(17)\u00a0 Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Accident, 52.<\/li>\n<li>(23)\u00a0 Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 39.<\/li>\n<li>(35)\u00a0 Shane Golobic, Ford, Accident, 39.<\/li>\n<li>(30)\u00a0 Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, Accident, 39.<\/li>\n<li>(29)\u00a0 Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, Accident, 39.<\/li>\n<\/ol>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Average Speed of Race Winner:\u00a0 46.313 mph.<\/p>\n<p>Time of Race:\u00a0 2 Hrs, 43 Mins, 53 Secs. Margin of Victory:\u00a0 0.554 Seconds<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>