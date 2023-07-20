EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

The 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand kicks off July 20 and runs through August 20. The United States, led by holdovers Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and rising stars Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson, is heavily favored to win a record third consecutive title. The Americans are the only four-time World Cup winners, claiming titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. The U.S. begins group stage play against Vietnam on July 22. Portugal and the Netherlands are the other teams in Group E.

The star-laden U.S. World Cup roster is comprised of 23 players. In addition, there are numerous players with U.S. ties competing in the tournament for other countries.

___

___

PLAYERS WITH US TIES

Here’s a state by state breakdown of players you may want to follow. This list includes the 23 on the U.S. team roster and players with U.S. ties playing for Haiti, Panama and the Philippines. In addition, various World Cup watch parties and soccer celebrations are planned across the country. Contact local soccer clubs to find out if there’s anything going on in your area. The US Youth Soccer website is a good place to start: Click the menu in the upper left corner and go to “State Sites.”

— — —

ALABAMA

Riley Tanner, played in college at the University of Alabama, and plays for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and Panama’s national team

Hilary Jaen, former South Alabama player; plays for Panama’s national team

— — —

ARIZONA

Julie Ertz, birthplace and hometown Mesa; plays for NWSL’s Angel City FC

— — —

CALIFORNIA

Naomi Girma, birthplace and hometown San Jose; played at Stanford and plays for NWSL’s San Diego Wave FC

Sophia Smith, played at Stanford and plays for Portland Thorns FC

Andi Sullivan, played at Stanford and plays for Washington Spirit

Kelly O’Hara, played at Stanford and plays for NWSL’s NJ-NY Gotham FC

Savannah DeMelo, birthplace and hometown Bellflower; played at University of Southern California and plays for Louisville FC

Julie Ertz, played at Santa Clara University and plays for Angel City FC

Sofia Huerta, played at Santa Clara University and plays for NWSL’s OL Reign

Alana Cook, played at Stanford and plays for OL Reign

Ashley Sanchez, birthplace Pasadena, hometown Monrovia; played at UCLA and plays for Washington Spirit

Alex Morgan, birthplace San Dimas, hometown Diamond Bar; played at Berkeley and plays for San Diego Wave FC

Megan Rapinoe, birthplace and hometown Redding; plays for OL Reign

Trinity Rodman, birthplace Newport Beach, hometown Laguna Niguel; plays for Washington Spirit

Alyssa Thompson, birthplace and hometown Studio City; plays for Angel City FC

Lynn Williams, birthplace and hometown Fresno; played at Pepperdine University and plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC

Kaiya Jota, hometown Baldwin Park; has committed to Stanford University and plays for the Philippines national team

Maya Alcantara, hometown Rancho Cucamonga; plays for Georgetown University and the Philippines national team

Kaya Hawkinson, hometown Rancho Palos Verdes; plays for Cal State Fullerton and the Philippines national team

— — —

COLORADO

Lindsey Horan, birthplace and hometown Golden; plays for Olympique Lyonnais (France)

Sophia Smith, birthplace and hometown Windsor; plays for Portland Thorns FC

— — —

CONNECTICUT

Alyssa Naeher, birthplace Bridgeport, hometown Stratford; plays for NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars

— — —

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Aubrey Kingsbury, who plays for Washington Spirit

Ashley Sanchez, who plays for Washington Spirit

Andi Sullivan, who plays for Washington Spirit

Trinity Rodman, who plays for Washington Spirit

Lara Larco, who plays for Georgetown University and Haitian national team

Riley Tanner, who plays for Washington Spirit and Panama’s national team

Maya Alcantara, who plays for Georgetown University and the Philippines national team

— — —

FLORIDA

Kerly Theus, who plays for USL W League’s FC Miami City and Haitian national team

Lara Larco, hometown Boca Raton; plays for Georgetown University and Haitian national team

Nahomie Ambroise, who plays for Little Haiti FC and Haitian national team

Noa Olivia Ganthier, hometown Boca Raton; plays for Lipscomb University and Haitian national team

— — —

GEORGIA

Kelley O’Hara, birthplace Peachtree, hometown Fayetteville; plays for NWSL’s NJ-NY Gotham FC

Emily Sonnett, birthplace and hometown Marietta; plays for OL Reign

— — —

HAWAII

Andi Sullivan, birthplace Honolulu; plays for Washington Spirit

— — —

IDAHO

Sofia Huerta, birthplace and hometown Boise; plays for NWSL’s OL Reign

— — —

ILLINOIS

Alyssa Naeher, plays for NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars

Alicia Barker, played in college at Illinois, and plays for Pacific Northwest SC and Philippines national team

— — —

KENTUCKY

Savannah DeMelo, plays for Louisville FC

— — —

MASSACHUSETTS

Kristie Mewis, birthplace Weymouth, hometown Hanson; played at Boston College and played plays for NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC

— — —

MICHIGAN

Riley Tanner, hometown Caledonia; plays for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and Panama’s national team

— — —

MISSISSIPPI

Ruthny Mathurin, plays for Mississippi State and Haitian national team

Hilary Jaen, plays for Jones College and Panama’s national team

— — —

NEW JERSEY

Casey Murphy, birthplace and hometown Bridgewater; played at Rutgers University and plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage

Alana Cook, birthplace Worcester, hometown Far Hills; plays for OL Reign

Kelley O’Hara, plays for NJ-NY Gotham FC

Kristie Mewis, plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC

Lynn Williams, plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC

— — —

NEW YORK

Crystal Dunn, birthplace New Hyde, hometown Rockville Centre; plays for NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC

Kelley O’Hara, plays for NJ-NY Gotham FC

Kristie Mewis, plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC

Lynn Williams, plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC

— — —

NORTH CAROLINA

Casey Murphy, plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage

Emily Fox, played at University of North Carolina and plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage

Crystal Dunn, played at University of North Carolina and plays for NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC

Aubrey Kingsbury, played at Wake Forest and plays for NWSL’s Washington Spirit

— — —

OHIO

Aubrey Kingsbury, birthplace and hometown Cincinnati; plays for NWSL’s Washington Spirit

Rose Lavelle, birthplace and hometown Cincinnati; plays for OL Reign

— — —

OREGON

Crystal Dunn, plays for NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC

Sophia Smith, plays for Portland Thorns FC

Megan Rapinoe, played at University of Portland and plays for OL Reign

— — —

PENNSYLVANIA

Alyssa Naeher, played at Penn State and plays for NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars

— — —

SOUTH CAROLINA

Carleigh Frilles, transferred from Coast Carolina to Virginia Commonwealth University and plays for the Philippines national team

— — —

TENNESSEE

Noa Olivia Ganthier, plays for Lipscomb University and Haitian national team

— — —

TEXAS

Isabella Pasion, plays for Lebanon Trail High School and Philippines national team

— — —

VIRGINIA

Emily Fox, birthplace and hometown Ashburn; plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage

Emily Sonnett, played at University of Virginia and plays for OL Reign

Andi Sullivan, hometown Lorton; plays for the Washington Spirit

Milan Pierre-Jerome, plays for George Mason University and Haitian national team

Danielle Etienne, hometown Richmond; plays for Fordham University and Haitian national team

Carleigh Frilles, hometown Haymarket; transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University from Coastal Carolina and plays for the Philippines national team

— — —

WASHINGTON

Alana Cook, plays for NWSL’s OL Reign

Sofia Huerta, plays for OL Reign

Rose Lavelle, plays for OL Reign

Megan Rapinoe, plays for OL Reign

Emily Sonnett, plays for OL Reign

Alicia Barker, hometown Woodinville; plays for Pacific Northwest SC and Philippines national team

— — —

WEST VIRGINIA

Isabella Flanigan, hometown Fairmont; plays for Philippines national team

— — —

WISCONSIN

Rose Lavelle, played at University of Wisconsin and plays for OL Reign

___

