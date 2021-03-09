<div><a href="https:\/\/montcova.com\/2021\/03\/06\/local-wrestling-club-takes-wrestling-association-state-championship\/wrestling-photo-no-1-10-and-under-state-champs\/"><img width="448" height="346" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/wrestling-photo-no.-1-10-and-under-state-champs.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/wrestling-photo-no.-1-10-and-under-state-champs.jpg 448w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/wrestling-photo-no.-1-10-and-under-state-champs-300x232.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 448px) 100vw, 448px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/montcova.com\/2021\/03\/06\/local-wrestling-club-takes-wrestling-association-state-championship\/wrestling-photo-no-2-12-and-under-state-champs\/"><img width="523" height="361" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/wrestling-photo-no.-2-12-and-under-state-champs.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/wrestling-photo-no.-2-12-and-under-state-champs.jpg 523w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/wrestling-photo-no.-2-12-and-under-state-champs-300x207.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 523px) 100vw, 523px"><\/a>\n\n<hr>\n<p>By Marty Gordon<br>\n<a href="mailto:NRVsports@ourvalley.org">NRVsports@ourvalley.org<\/a><\/p>\n<p>A Christiansburg wrestling club brought home plenty of gold this week after a state tournament in Virginia Beach. Elite Wrestling, the home of the Christiansburg Blue Demon wrestling club, brought home the Virginia Wrestling Association (VAWA) state title and two divisional championship banners.<\/p>\n<p>Overall, Elite scored 515.5 total points, far ahead of second place Smith Mt. Lake\u2019s 351 points. The group had 28 place winners, nine of whom were individual state champions: Jackson Crowder, Brady Hand, Barrett Collins, Reid Stiltner, Reza Massjouni, Bryar Asbury, Leland Altizer, Jesse McGraw and Logan Rose.<\/p>\n<p>Elite second-place finishers in the state tournament were Carter Hudson, Titus Bolen, Stephen Bolen and Derek Bush. Earning third-place finishes were Jake Robie, Chandler Webb, Evan Mefford, J.J. Pociask, Molly Keller, Elan Catoe and Talan Hall.<\/p>\n<p>Finishing in fourth place were Steven Bolen and Ian Ray, and achieving fifth-place finishes were<\/p>\n<p>Dillinger Collins and Jaccob Smeltzer. Sixth-place finishers were Zack Hudson, Nic Hamm, Randy Winnans and Jackson Mann.<\/p><\/div>