CHESTER — Recent reports of Texas taking the title of “World’s Largest Teapot” have brewed up quite the stir, but Chester’s famous roadside icon is holding up just fine, according to local tourism officials.

In response to news that a recently constructed teapot in Texas now holds the record for size, the beloved West Virginia teapot isn’t boiling over. In fact, it’s steeped in good humor and hometown pride.

“We tip our lid to the new teapot on the block–but ours is still the original American roadside legend,” said Rachel Keeney, director of the Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau. “For over 80 years, the Chester teapot has brewed smiles, sparked road trips, and stood tall as a symbol of community pride.”

Originally built as a giant root beer barrel in Pennsylvania, the Chester teapot was repurposed in 1938 to honor the region’s rich pottery heritage. Today, it remains a cherished roadside attraction with tons of “pour-sonality,” and a symbol of West Virginia’s quirky nature and warm welcomes.

