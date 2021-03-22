<div><figure id="attachment_70186" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70186" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-70186" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT1-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT1-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT1-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT1-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT1-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT1-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT1-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT1-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70186" class="wp-caption-text">Daleville native Jess Wiegandt will film a documentary while traveling down the James River this summer.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><em><strong>By Matt de Simone<\/strong><\/em><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The James River will soon be active once again this summer. Families and friends will once again \u201cfloat the river\u201d in their tubes, kayaks, and canoes.<\/p>\n<p>A local filmmaker is about to embark on her journey on the James River. Botetourt native Jess Wiegandt prepares to complete her thesis film project (\u201cQuality of Life: A James River Story\u201d). Wiegandt will canoe the James River from Buchanan to the Chesapeake Bay. The project will cover 348 miles in total. \u201cQuality of Life\u201d combines her love for journalism and outdoor instruction.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cMy hope for \u2018Quality of Life\u2019 is that it will be a documentary that can be useful for school programs and for the general public learning about the watershed where a lot of people live in the state of Virginia,\u201d Wiegandt explained. \u201cThis story is going to follow my team of four women who are going to paddle from the headwaters of the James to the Chesapeake Bay.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The project is a documentary film project about her trip down the river. At the same time, she learns about the watershed and the stakeholders along the way. Wiegandt is interested in discovering the effects locals see from pollution and conservation efforts. She plans to take water samples for a biology class from Henrico High School in Richmond to monitor anything out of the ordinary while Wiegandt and her team travel the James River.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re going to be working with that high school group which is pretty cool because that\u2019s getting youth involved in their watershed and getting them engaged about different things that could affect the quality of water in their home river,\u201d Wiegandt said.<\/p>\n<p>Both of Wiegandt\u2019s parents are certified instructors for the American Canoe Association (ASA). They got Jess and her sister into the outdoors at a young age.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cFrom a really young age, I was exposed to the water,\u201d Wiegandt explained. \u201cWe started in canoes and soon switched to kayaks. Our parents would take us on weekends to the course they taught on the river. They would bring us along, put us in our kayaks, and we would paddle along with the students they instructed on the James River.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Wiegandt developed an interest in Creative Writing while attending Read Mountain Middle School. A teacher suggested submitting content to \u201cThe Edge,\u201d a weekly page in The Roanoke Times dedicated to stories written by teenage journalists in the Roanoke Valley. She spent her time as a student at Lord Botetourt learning from The Times\u2019 newspaper staff about journalism, photography, and telling stories through the photos.<\/p>\n<p>She attended Bravard College in North Carolina, where she received degrees in English and Wilderness Leadership and Experimental Education. Wiegandt took what she learned at Bravard and currently applies it toward her degree in the Environmental Filmmaking program at American University in Washington, D.C.<\/p>\n<p><figure id="attachment_70187" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70187" style="width: 263px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class=" wp-image-70187" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT2-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="263" height="197" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT2-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT2-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT2-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT2-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT2-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT2-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT2-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/WIEGANT2-1140x855.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 263px) 100vw, 263px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70187" class="wp-caption-text">Wiegandt is current studying Environmental Filmmaking at American University. [SUBMITTED PHOTOS]<\/figcaption><\/figure>Wiegandt managed to stay busy over the past year, considering the evolving restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cPeople who are working within the arts industry rely on getting together with people for showcasing things or being able to film in-person,\u201d Wiegandt said. \u201cI definitely experienced a little bit of slow-down in what I could do in my projects for the first half of the pandemic. I started to make connections with some organizations where I could edit remotely, and I am currently working with a conservation project in Kenya as their editor.<\/p><\/div>