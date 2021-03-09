<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-77677" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/NAACP-logo.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/NAACP-logo.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/NAACP-logo-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/NAACP-logo-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/NAACP-logo-768x768.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/NAACP-logo-600x600.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/NAACP-logo-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/NAACP-logo-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/NAACP-logo-750x750.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/p>\n<p>The Education Committee of the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County branch of the NAACP has launched its book drive in support of early literacy development and invites families to promote reading at home, particularly among youth and children, by donating books.<\/p>\n<p>The deadline for donating books is April 1 so that they can be ready for Children\u2019s Book Week, which is May 3-9. In celebration of Children\u2019s Book Week, donated books will be given to the Montgomery, Radford and Floyd school divisions to be shared with families of children ages 3-7. Because of the pandemic, donations will be limited to new books.<\/p>\n<p>Books may be donated in two ways: (1) Select books from the Montgomery-Radford-Floyd NAACP Book Drive Wish List on Amazon.com. Go to <a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/hz\/wishlist\/genericitemsPage\/34CYFOCKR3XDS?type=wishlist">https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/hz\/wishlist\/genericitemsPage\/34CYFOCKR3XDS?type=wishlist<\/a>& filter=unpurchased&sort=default&viewType=grid. Click, pay, and the book(s) will be mailed directly to the NAACP Education Committee. Be sure to select Montgomery-Radford-Floyd Education Committee as the shipping address upon checking out. This will be listed as an option under \u201cOther Addresses.\u201d This will ensure that the book(s) will be mailed directly to the Education Committee. (2) Mail a check for your donation to Montgomery-Radford-Floyd NAACP; P.O. Box 6044; Christiansburg VA 24068. Be sure to note that the donation is for the \u201cBook Drive,\u201d and the Education Committee will make a book purchase on the donor\u2019s behalf. Credit cards or electronic donations cannot be accepted.<\/p>\n<p>Book donors may also consider donating books in honor of or in memory of a loved one by clicking \u201cThis is a Gift\u201d and noting the name of the honoree at checkout or by indicating the name of the honoree on the memo of the check. Again, orders should be placed and checks should be sent by the deadline of April 1.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>