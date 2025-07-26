By Andrew Spellman, Spirit of Jefferson

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — The notion of making “good trouble” can mean different things, depending on who you ask. But at the phrase’s core, it’s used to remember a giant of the Civil Rights movement, John Lewis.

And, with a grassroots movement rapidly growing in the Eastern Panhandle — one that pushes back against what they believe is wildly dangerous behavior by President Donald Trump and some Congressional Republicans — it wasn’t shocking to see around 250 people lineup near the Jefferson County Courthouse on July 17, the fifth anniversary of Lewis’ passing, in honor of making that good trouble.

“The most important thing is to carry on the legacy, the mission,” said Jefferson County NAACP President Donaldson Twyman. “Now is probably the most important time for the NAACP in modern history because the country is going backwards. Our goal is to address stuff to help us go forward. That’s where we are right now. We’re fighting the battles as they come up and there’s plenty of them coming up.”

