<div><p class="western"><span style="color: #222222"><span style="font-family: Arial, serif"><img width="300" height="236" class="size-medium wp-image-57002 alignright" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-1-300x236.jpeg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-1-300x236.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-1-768x604.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-1-600x472.jpeg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-1.jpeg 954w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Pie makes everything better, even 2020. On Dec. 23, Brent Hershey State Farm Insurance hosted Good Pie to 2020, where 150 Nestle Toll House pies from Bryant Orchards Farm Market in Daleville were handed out. Within the first hour, 100 pies were handed out. The event was also sponsored by FitBody Bootcamp. From left to right: Erin Hershey, Kelsey Bryant, Chrystal Robertson, Beth Thomas, Sabrina Billings and Brent Hershey and dog Hardy Hershey.<\/span><\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_57003" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-57003" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img width="300" height="225" class="wp-image-57003 size-medium" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-2-300x225.jpeg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-2-300x225.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-2-768x576.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-2-90x67.jpeg 90w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-2-600x450.jpeg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/Pie-2.jpeg 960w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-57003" class="wp-caption-text">[SUBMITTED PHOTOS]<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p class="western"><span style="color: #222222"><span style="font-family: Arial, serif">One of the lucky people who received a Nestle Toll House pie was Landon Clark. Brent Hersey hands Clark a pie during an event on Dec. 23 hosted by Brent Hersey State Farm Insurance, Bryant Orchards Farm Market and FitBody Bootcamp. One hundred fifty pies were given out during the event. <\/span><\/span><\/p><\/div>