<div><figure id="attachment_17192" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-17192" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="793" class="size-large wp-image-17192" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Local-1024x793.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Local-1024x793.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Local-300x232.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Local-768x594.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Local-600x464.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Local.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-17192" class="wp-caption-text">Past-President Bob Vogler (left to right), 1st VP Jarred Marlowe, President Andy Doss, 2nd VP Jamie Hooper holding the new Chapter Award Streamers. (Contributed photo)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">On Saturday, February 6, the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution met in Richmond for its annual meeting.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Andy Doss, president of the local Colonel George Waller Chapter attended virtually.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Eric Monday, who serves as Virginia State Chancellor attended the event in person.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The chapter received several recognitions for its work in 2020, including Chapter Excellence, History Day participation, and Flag Award participation.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The chapter also won the most sought-after state-wide recognition of \u201cBest Chapter.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Chancellor Eric Monday was awarded a Meritorious Service for his extensive volunteer service at the state level.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Officers and Chairmen of the chapter met on February 20 at the Martinsville Heritage Center and Museum to discuss the chapter\u2019s Fiscal Year 2021 program plans. In attendance at that meeting were Andy Doss, Jarred Marlowe, Jamie Hooper, Eric Monday, John Phillips, Bob Vogler, W. C. Fowlkes, and Gary Hollandsworth.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>