By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Local races for school board, sheriff and county supervisor are bringing in big money across Virginia, with some candidates already raising tens of thousands of dollars ahead of the 2025 elections.

Over $170,000 has already poured into Virginia’s board of supervisors races, according to finance reports compiled by The Virginia Access Project. The latest filings show a small group of local candidates pulling in five-figure hauls months ahead of the primaries.

Botetourt County’s Dirk Padgett, a Republican running for an open seat in the Amsterdam District, has raised over $8,000. His opponent, Tim Snyder, has raised $1,200.

In Montgomery County, Todd King is facing a primary challenge from Dale Buckner, who raised $211 in the first quarter, while King raised a reported $22,000.

Jason Capelle of Orange County raised the most, with a reported $31,375 in the first quarter. Capelle brought in donations from business leaders and developers and has no challenger heading into the election.

Duane Adams, the incumbent chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, will also not face a primary challenger and reported raising $17,271, all transferred from a prior campaign account.

In sheriff races, the biggest total so far came from Chesapeake’s Dave Rosado. He raised nearly $70,000 in the first quarter and ended March with more than $114,000 in the bank. His top donors include construction companies, campaign consultants and local businesses.

Richmond Sheriff William Burnett raised about $52,000 in the first quarter, with major contributions from Leipertz Consulting and several family contributors

