<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<figure id="attachment_42240" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-42240" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="wp-image-42240" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local1.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="233"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-42240" class="wp-caption-text">From left to right: Carl Lee Griffith, Andy Griffith, and Geneva Nunn Griffith. Carl Griffith and Geneva Nunn Griffith were married in Patrick County. Their marriage license can be found in the Patrick County Courthouse.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E50" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E51"> By Taylor Boyd<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E52" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E53">Tom Perry, <\/span><span id="E54">said he <\/span><span id="E55">discovered information that Andy Griffith, actor, comedian, and television producer,<\/span><span id="E56"> ha<\/span><span id="E57">s<\/span><span id="E58"> roots to Patrick County<\/span><span id="E59">. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E60" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E61">Perry, a <\/span><span id="E62">local author, and historian, <\/span><span id="E63">said <\/span><span id="E64">Patrick <\/span><span id="E65">county \u201ccan claim Andy just as much as Mount Airy<\/span><span id="E66"> (N.C.)<\/span><span id="E67"> does.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E68" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E69">According to Perry\u2019s research, <\/span><span id="E70">Griffith\u2019s connection to Patrick County <\/span><span id="E71">is<\/span><span id="E72"> through his mother, Geneva Griffith (nee Nunn). <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E73" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E74">\u201cAbout 10 years ago, I found Andy Griffith\u2019s mom and dad\u2019s wedding license in the Patrick County Courthouse. I started researching that and Andy\u2019s mother, who was Geneva Nunn, was from over near Kibler Valley,\u201d Perry said<\/span><span id="E75">, adding that <\/span><span id="E76">Nunn and her father <\/span><span id="E77">grew up in the Ararat area where <\/span><span id="E78">\u201ca bridge and the dinky railroad crossed the Dan River. It was a little narrow-gauge railroad that went all the way to Kibler Valley from Mount Airy. It hauled timber out from Kibler and took it to Mount Airy.\u201d<\/span><span id="E79"> <\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_42241" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-42241" style="width: 241px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-42241" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local2-241x300.png" alt="" width="241" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local2-241x300.png 241w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local2-821x1024.png 821w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local2-768x958.png 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local2-600x748.png 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local2.png 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 241px) 100vw, 241px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-42241" class="wp-caption-text">From left to right: Andy Griffith, Geneva Nunn Griffith, and Carl Lee Griffith. Geneva Griffith was raised in the Kibler Valley area of Patrick County. Tom Perry, local author and historian, believes Geneva Nunn Griffith named her son after her uncle, Andy Nunn, a Civil War veteran from the Claudville area.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E80" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E81">Perry <\/span><span id="E82">sai<\/span><span id="E83">d <\/span><span id="E84">about 100 years ago<\/span><span id="E85">,<\/span><span id="E86"> <\/span><span id="E87">the area<\/span><span id="E88"> was<\/span><span id="E89"> \u201cquite a little industrial area\u201d due to the railroad<\/span><span id="E90">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E91" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E92">He suspects that<\/span><span id="E93"> Nunn named her son after her uncle, Andy Nunn, who lived in Claudville.<\/span><span id="E94"> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E95" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E96">\u201cAndy\u2019s great-uncle fought in the Civil War and he lost a leg. He\u2019s buried really close to the Claudville Caf\u00e9. His grave is almost within sight of the <\/span><span id="E97">c<\/span><span id="E98">af\u00e9,\u201d Perry said, adding he has a picture of him with his cane sitting in front of the old Claudville post office. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E99" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E100">Perry said Jerry Bledsoe, a true crime author and journalist, also mentioned Andy Griffith in his book about his bicycling trip through the Blue Ridge Mountains. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E101" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E102">\u201cIn that book<\/span><span id="E103">,<\/span><span id="E104"> he stops at the Mayberry Trading Post\u201d in Meadows of Dan<\/span><span id="E105">, Perry said<\/span><span id="E106">.<\/span><span id="E107"> <\/span><span id="E108">\u201cAddie Wood was in there that day and they got to talking, and she told him the story that Andy Griffith used to come in there when he was a young man with his grandfather<\/span><span id="E109">.<\/span><span id="E110">\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E111" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E112">He <\/span><span id="E113">also found Bledsoe\u2019s book <\/span><span id="E114">within Griffith\u2019s <\/span><span id="E115">paper<\/span><span id="E116">s<\/span><span id="E117"> at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill<\/span><span id="E118">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E119" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E120">\u201c<\/span><span id="E121">Andy or some<\/span><span id="E122">body<\/span><span id="E123"> ha<\/span><span id="E124">s<\/span><span id="E125"> highlighted the section where Addie Woods says his grandfather brought him in there and that she<\/span><span id="E126">\u2019s <\/span><span id="E127">determined that was where he got the name Mayberry from<\/span><span id="E128">,\u201d Perry said<\/span><span id="E129">. <\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_42242" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-42242" style="width: 265px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-42242" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local3-265x300.jpg" alt="" width="265" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local3-265x300.jpg 265w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local3-904x1024.jpg 904w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local3-768x870.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local3-600x679.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/Local3.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 265px) 100vw, 265px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-42242" class="wp-caption-text">Andy Nunn, Andy Griffith\u2019s great-uncle, is buried almost within sight of the Claudville Caf\u00e9. Nunn fought in the Civil War and lost a leg.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E130" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E131">\u201cThe fact that he put that in his papers at Chapel Hill tells me that he did<\/span><span id="E132">, b<\/span><span id="E133">ecause if that wasn\u2019t true<\/span><span id="E134">,<\/span><span id="E135"> I have a feeling he would have written beside Bledsoe\u2019s book \u2018not true,\u2019\u201d Perry said, adding the fact that Griffith had it in his papers highlighted told him that \u201che (Griffith) thought they got it right.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E136" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E137">\u201cSo, it\u2019s <\/span><span id="E138">in Andy papers, Bledsoe\u2019s book<\/span><span id="E139">, a<\/span><span id="E140">nd I came to believe that\u2019s where he got the name Mayberry from<\/span><span id="E141">\u201d for The Andy Griffith Show, <\/span><span id="E142">he added<\/span><span id="E143">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E144" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E145">\u201cI have very fond memories of doing stuff with my grandparents, and I think Griffith did too<\/span><span id="E146">,\u201d <\/span><span id="E147">Perry<\/span><span id="E148"> said, adding <\/span><span id="E149">that <\/span><span id="E150">he thought that w<\/span><span id="E151">hen they were developing the show and<\/span><span id="E152"> <\/span><span id="E153">needed a name for the town, one of the things <\/span><span id="E154">Griffith<\/span><span id="E155"> thought about was Mayberry\u201d Trading Post<\/span><span id="E156">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E157" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E158">\u201cI think he used it as a fond memory,\u201d Perry said<\/span><span id="E159">, and added that <\/span><span id="E160">Griffith was \u201capparently keenly aware of his connections to Patrick County.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E161" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E162">Perry became close friends with Jim Love, a former ROTC teacher at Patrick County High School, who would take him around the county and tell him stories about the county\u2019s history. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E163" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E164">\u201cOne of the things he told me was that he had taken Andy Griffith around and showed him where all his relatives were buried and where they lived<\/span><span id="E165">. He told me in vivid <\/span><span id="E166">terms about taking Andy around the family cemetery<\/span><span id="E167">,\u201d Perry said, adding from what he was able to gleam, <\/span><span id="E168">that <\/span><span id="E169">Griffith visited his Nunn family quite a bit<\/span><span id="E170">.<\/span><span id="E171"> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E172" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E173">Given everything he has learned in his research, Perry said, <\/span><span id="E174">\u201c<\/span><span id="E175">w<\/span><span id="E176">e\u2019re kind of the real Mayberry I guess<\/span><span id="E177">.<\/span><span id="E178">\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E204" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div><\/div>