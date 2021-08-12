<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/MAIN-150x150.png" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/MAIN-150x150.png 150w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/MAIN-300x300.png 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/MAIN-100x100.png 100w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/MAIN-75x75.png 75w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/MAIN-350x350.png 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_71597" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-71597" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img loading="lazy" class="wp-image-71597 size-medium" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/MAIN-300x199.png" alt="" width="300" height="199" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/MAIN-300x199.png 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/MAIN-600x399.png 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/MAIN.png 728w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-71597" class="wp-caption-text">From left to right, Dan Frank (Roanoke Bar Association), Rachel Thompson, Judge Cullen and Sue Cook (Virginia Women Attorneys Association).\u00a0<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><strong>By Shawn Nowlin <\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong>shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org\u00a0<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Last month, the Salem\/Roanoke County Bar Association welcomed local attorney Rachel Thompson as the organization\u2019s newest President. In her new role that will last one full calendar year, Thompson will spearhead the institution and its members by planning luncheons to build camaraderie in addition to bringing back holiday gatherings, among other things. Rachel\u2019s husband, Brad, served as President of the Bar Association a few years ago.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Thompson\u2019s predecessor is Mary Nash, someone she credits for establishing a standard of excellence. \u201c<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">She really did quite an awesome job of pivoting in the middle of a pandemic,\u201d Thompson said. \u201cMary led the charge and provided great meetings and substance despite the physical distance.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The middle of three girls, Thompson was born to a Jamaican father and a South African mother in West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both of her parents came to the United States as immigrants and demonstrated that with hard work, a plan, humility and grace, anything can be achieved. \u201cMy mom came to the US at age 24 with one suitcase and without knowing one person,\u201d said Thompson. \u201cShe overachieved. What an example.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">So much has transpired in Thompson\u2019s life over the last decade. In 2011, she met her mentor Christine Poarch through a member of the same Bar Association that she now oversees. During her third year at the Liberty University School of Law in 2012, she interned for Poarch. That summer, after Thompson got married, she joined the firm. Eight years later, Poarch Law officially became Poarch Thompson Law when Rachel was named partner. \u201cI have been here for some years now and cannot imagine being anywhere else,\u201d she said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Reflecting on her law school experience, Thompson said, \u201cLiberty Law has the best professors. The education was fantastic and what I learned outside the classroom is just as important as what I learned inside the classroom. The professors were not just wrapped up in our final grades; they invested time and energy molding students into the people we are today.\u201d In 2018, she returned to her alma mater to serve as an adjunct professor.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Practicing law for nearly a decade has afforded Thompson numerous memories that she will forever cherish. They include winning a case for a particular client after long hard-fought battle when there was only a glimmer of hope. \u201cSeeing that hope realized brings me back to work each day and helps me be creative and fight hard for each individual person,\u201d she said. \u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Thompson is the first to say that without the support of her family, she would not enjoy the career that she does today. \u201cMy husband does not get enough credit. He is joyfully in the background doing laundry, dishes, picking up the kids, running errands, cleaning the house, all without complaining. I\u2019m only able to do what I do because of him. He is teaching our boys what it means to support their wives all while having a demanding job of his own. We just welcomed a baby girl named Hope into the world.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>