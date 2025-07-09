By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — It’s been nearly 90 days since the end of the 2025 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature, with lobbyist spending reports shedding light on how interest groups worked to get the attention of lawmakers for their issues.

Registered lobbyists in the state were required to submit activity reports covering activities between Jan. 1 and April 30 to the West Virginia Ethics Commission by May 15.

According to the first quarter lobbyist activity report published by the commission on May 30, 70 registered lobbyists spent a total of $221,695 between January and April, coinciding with the 60-day legislative session between Feb.12 and April 12 — a 39% decrease from the $364,586 spent during the same time period in 2024, which was also an election year.

The 10 biggest spenders during the quarter represent major constituency groups and industry sectors in West Virginia, including seniors, labor, fossil fuels, and health care, among others.

