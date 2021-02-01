Pagano – Brinkley Wedding
Mr. & Mrs. Matthew Charles Brinkley(Lael Elaina Pagano) Grant and Lisé Brinkley would like to announce the marriage...
Lions who volunteer at the Botetourt Food Pantry include (from left) Lowell Skelton, Jim Reynolds, Karen Sledd, Betty Reynolds and...
American Legion Post 240 will conduct its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 4, at the VFW Hall at the corner...
Named to Cedarville Dean’s List Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, recently released the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. This recognition requires...
The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce and Botetourt County will hold the second annual State of the County Address at...
March 23, 1940 ~ January 17, 2021 Robert Dewey Stevens, 80, of Troutville, was given his heavenly wings Sunday, January...
