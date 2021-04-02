Spartans shut out Titans, host Pulaski Co. Friday
Salem quarterback DaRon Wilson dives over the goal line for a first quarter touchdown in Friday’s win over Hidden Valley.PHOTOS...
Salem quarterback DaRon Wilson dives over the goal line for a first quarter touchdown in Friday’s win over Hidden Valley.PHOTOS...
Glenvar’s Dagan Williams(#7) and Nick Woodson(#13) celebrate Woodson’s 64 yard touchdown catch in last Friday’s win over Giles. PHOTO BY...
The Glenvar competition cheering team played host to a cheer off at GHS last Saturday morning, hosting squads from Region...
Sydney Loder spikes one past a Carroll County blocker in last week’s win at GHS.PHOTO BY BRIAN HOFFMAN The Glenvar...
Chase Greer(#8) is being chased by Knights as he returns a punt deep into Cave Spring territory last Friday night...
Highlanders celebrate on the sideline after holding Radford on downs on their final possession last Saturday, clinching the win. The...