Linda Richardson, 72, of Dille, passed away at home on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

She was born September 17, 1948 in Clay County.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Richardson; parents, Jink Nelson and Ava Gray Nelson; son, Donald White; grandson, Nick White; brothers, Arthur Lee Nelson, and Charlie Dodd Thomas; and sister, Ethel Nelson.

Linda was a homemaker. She enjoyed working outside, and she mowed her own yard. She also enjoyed cleaning her house.

She is survived by her sons, Richard White and Michael White; companion, Richard Lawson; sister, Roxie Schoolcraft of Duck; brother, Dorsey Thomas of Harrison, WV and grandchildren, Richard White, Robert White, JT White, and Chelsey White.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services.

Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, WV.