<br><p><img class="aligncenter wp-image-47761" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/LindaM.Lindsey.jpg" alt="" width="220" height="250" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/LindaM.Lindsey.jpg 496w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/LindaM.Lindsey-264x300.jpg 264w" \/><\/p>\n<p>Linda Mae Clark Lindsey, age 64 years, a resident of New Martinsville, WV, departed this life Tuesday afternoon March 23, 2021 at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital at Glen Dale, WV.\u00a0 She had been in declining health although death was unexpected.<\/p>\n<p>She was born Monday, December 17, 1956 at Decatur, Illinois, a daughter of the late David Luther Clark and Orilla May Allen.\u00a0 She was married to Thomas Lindsey, who preceded her in death.<\/p>\n<p>Surviving are one son, Jesse Franklin Lindsey of New Martinsville; one daughter, Shauna Renee Griffith and husband Jimmy of the Moore Community; one sister, Leroy Milner and husband Joel of Talbotton, GA; one granddaughter, Jayden Danielle Griffith; and two nieces, Ashley Cable and husband Henry and Sami Jo Tracy and husband James.<\/p>\n<p>She was a graduate of Pearl City High School in Hawaii.\u00a0 She then moved to Columbus, GA, where she worked at Columbus Millwork Carpet Manufacture, before moving to West Virginia.\u00a0\u00a0 She enjoyed embroidery and cross stitch by hand, being outside and loved spending time with her family and especially her granddaughter.<\/p>\n<p>Mrs. Lindsey\u2019s request for cremation where honored.\u00a0\u00a0 The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons is in charge of the arrangements for Linda Mae Clark Lindsey.\u00a0 Condolences may be expressed to the family at; <a href="https:\/\/www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com\/">www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com<\/a><\/p>\r\n